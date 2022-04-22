SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $685.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $764.71.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $503.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $486.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.09.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.