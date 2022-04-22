SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $674.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $767.00 to $674.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Erste Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded up $66.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $569.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,913. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $558.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.13.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total value of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

