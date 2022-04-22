SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $675.00 at Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $800.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.71.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $503.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $486.74 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.09.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,255,000 after buying an additional 102,093 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 105,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

