SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $503.13 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $560.73 and its 200 day moving average is $643.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

