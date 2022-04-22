SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

