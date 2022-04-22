SVB Leerink Comments on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

ITCI opened at $53.27 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $230,946.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,454 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $387,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.