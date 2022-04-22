Swedish Match AB (publ) Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.87. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.03 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a net margin of 33.67%. On average, analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

SWMAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

