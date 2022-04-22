Syneos Health (SYNH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Syneos Health to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY22 guidance at $4.98-$5.24 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.980-$5.240 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $72.48 and a 1 year high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

