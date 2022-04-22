Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

