Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.77. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.