Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

