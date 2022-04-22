Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 99.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 425,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 212,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.