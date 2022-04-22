Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 420

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 420 ($5.46) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYYYF. HSBC cut Synthomer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Synthomer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
SYYYF remained flat at $$6.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.24. Synthomer has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $7.07.
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.
