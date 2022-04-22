T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $139.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

