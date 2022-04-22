Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

