TAL Education Group (TAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TAL stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $66.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
