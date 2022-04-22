Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.08.

TALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talkspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

TALK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 490,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,765. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Talkspace ( OTCMKTS:TALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Talkspace will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Talkspace by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,796,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after buying an additional 3,110,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,915,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Talkspace by 4,312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,708,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,579 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

