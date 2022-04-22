Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 733,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

