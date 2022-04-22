Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.10.

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.99. 3,059,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.09.

In related news, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

