Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TVE. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.10.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$4.99. 3,059,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,159. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.33.

In other news, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

