Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.10.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.33.

In other news, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares in the company, valued at C$11,033,415.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

