Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Cara A. Sylvester Sells 2,030 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Target stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

