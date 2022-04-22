Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Cara A. Sylvester Sells 2,030 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Target stock traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.93.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
