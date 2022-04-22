Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.27.

Shares of TGB opened at $2.12 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $606.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 202,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.