Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 381,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 42,037 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 72.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 95,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

