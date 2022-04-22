TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of C$1.13 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$73.15 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$57.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.39. The firm has a market cap of C$71.77 billion and a PE ratio of 39.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$212,185.73. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$853,140.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares valued at $8,895,866.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.11.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

