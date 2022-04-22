TC Energy (TRP) to Release Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect TC Energy to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE:TRP opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 192.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after buying an additional 75,301 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TC Energy by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.