TD Securities Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$75.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRU. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.82.

Metro stock traded down C$0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 126,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,809. Metro has a 52-week low of C$55.50 and a 52-week high of C$73.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Metro will post 4.1000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

