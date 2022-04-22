TD Securities Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$4.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. 83,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.