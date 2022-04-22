TD Securities Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$75.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of MTRAF stock remained flat at $$57.62 during midday trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079. Metro has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

