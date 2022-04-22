Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.37.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.