Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.16 Per Share

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.37.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.57 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion.
