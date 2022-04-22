Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) PT Raised to SEK 170 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SEB Equities downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.55.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $793.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

