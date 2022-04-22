Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TFX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $397.08.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $338.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

