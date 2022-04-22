Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.08.

TFX stock opened at $338.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.88.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,595,212,000 after buying an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,325,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after buying an additional 550,512 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

