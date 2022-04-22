Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on TLGHY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €37.50 ($40.32) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($46.77) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

