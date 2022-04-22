TELUS (TSE:T) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$33.50. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.09.

TSE T traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.35. 663,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,004. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.36 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.47.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

