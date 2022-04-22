Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPX. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

NYSE TPX opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.