Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $92.65.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $543,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
