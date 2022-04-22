Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $543,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 883.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

