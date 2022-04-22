Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $104.00 at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.
Shares of THC opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.
In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
