Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $104.00 at Barclays

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.