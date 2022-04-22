Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $110.00 at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $92.65.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.