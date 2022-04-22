Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $110.00 at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

