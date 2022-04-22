Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,250.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,008.78 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $934.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $980.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.