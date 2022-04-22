Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $1,250.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,008.78 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $934.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $980.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08.
In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.
About Tesla (Get Rating)
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.