Texas Pacific Land Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $14.58 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) – BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Pacific Land in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $14.27. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q2 2022 earnings at $14.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $15.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $58.62 EPS.

TPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TPL opened at $1,432.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,303.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,244.82.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.77 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 103 shares of company stock worth $129,183 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

