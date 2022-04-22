The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Bank of Princeton has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.61 on Friday. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $200.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Princeton will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

