The Bank of Princeton Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Princeton to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Princeton will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

