The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after buying an additional 2,184,972 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $31,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,172,000 after buying an additional 541,511 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 39.31. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

