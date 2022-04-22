The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will announce $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. GAP reported sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year sales of $16.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $18.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPS. StockNews.com began coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. GAP has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 279.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter worth $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

