The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Head-To-Head Comparison

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Glimpse Group and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

CI&T has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group N/A -68.10% -54.80% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Glimpse Group and CI&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 18.10 -$6.09 million N/A N/A CI&T $267.71 million 8.15 $23.34 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI&T beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. CI&T Inc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

