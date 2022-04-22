The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $59.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 509,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,866,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after purchasing an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $22,094,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,265,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

