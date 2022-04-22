The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $27.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

KEY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.03. 162,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,528,848. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 327,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 540,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,156,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 135,268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

