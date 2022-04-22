The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $148.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.41% from the stock’s current price.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 131,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

