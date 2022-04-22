The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $26.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

PBF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 420,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

